Kindergarten diplomacy

Many of us have heard of the book “All I Really Need To Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” and there is wisdom in the title. In her review of five children’s books today, Monitor writer Husna Haq offers wisdom of her own: The books “show the beauty and growth that comes with viewing the world through someone else’s eyes.”

On the surface, two of our other articles today might seem the opposite of children’s stories. Columnist Ned Temko writes about the enduring value of a two-state solution in Israel, and Howard LaFranchi chronicles the United States’ demand that Israel do more to safeguard Palestinian citizens. These stories are about diplomacy, yes. But they are also about something we learned in kindergarten: Earnestly considering another’s perspective fuels growth and peace, not just at recess but at every stage of life.