Redwoods used 1,000-year-old trick to survive huge fire

We have plenty to discuss today, from climate conferences to the Ukraine war. But here is something for the science nerd in all of us (or at least me). Researchers have discovered that redwood trees in California survived a catastrophic 2020 fire by sprouting buds that began growing 1,000 years ago. The tissue grew under the bark and then paused until needed – a millennium later, it turned out.

The study shows the incredible resilience of the trees, which can draw on reserves stored for decades, even centuries. You can read about it here. In a week when much of humanity is focused on finding environmental balance, it is a reminder of nature’s extraordinary gifts all around us.