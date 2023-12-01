An Israeli family’s light returns home

In his two hours in the Schem household in Israel, Monitor reporter Howard LaFranchi formed a bond. The Schems’ daughter Mia had been abducted by Hamas, and Howard felt a particular kinship with Mia’s brother, Eli. Howard has three sisters himself, he told Eli. You can read the moving story he wrote here.

Today, there is joy. Mia was freed Thursday in the latest hostage swap. But Mia’s return is also a reminder of those who have not come home. Mia’s good friend, Elia Toledano, attended the music festival that was raided and is still in captivity.

Howard had told the family he was counting on meeting Mia someday. They promised him he could. “I try to think what it will be when [Mia] is home,” Eli said. At last, that day has come.