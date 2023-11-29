Skip to footer

This article appeared in the November 29, 2023 edition of the Monitor Daily.

In India, ‘rat miners’ become national heroes

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

A rescue operation that was supposed to last a few days is now over. Seventeen days after a tunnel under construction collapsed in the Indian Himalayas, the 41 miners trapped inside are free. 

Two different drilling machines broke before a team of miners used a technique called rat-hole mining – so dangerous it was outlawed in 2014 – to at last get through. It is as unpleasant as it sounds, navigating tight spaces with only a hand drill. But “when we saw them inside the tunnel after the breakthrough,” one rescuer said, “we hugged them like they were family.”

