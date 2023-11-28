Can we get everyone an ID?

IDs were a big deal in the 2020 elections. Should someone need an ID to vote? Do such requirements actually address fraud, or do they depress minority turnout? Lost in the debate was an understanding of how important IDs are for everything from jobs to housing. Can states do better at getting all residents IDs?

It turns out, maybe yes. Colorado has quietly been making headway. Today, we take a look at its innovative mobile program – what benefits it brings and how it could spread. Also, with Israel and Hamas continuing to exchange hostages, we examine the prospects for further progress.