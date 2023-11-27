An Arab-Jewish ‘Friendsgiving’

As an assistant professor at Carnegie Mellon University, Nevine Abraham has loved holding “cook-alongs” for students. The goal is to teach Arab culture and hospitality. Last week, however, her cook-along became a Friendsgiving.

Dr. Abraham teamed up with Dareen Basma, an associate dean, to help ease tensions and foster communal bonding on campus. Jewish Israeli dishes were added, and everyone cooked together. “It’s unrealistic to say that cooking together is the key to peace,” Dr. Abraham tells me in an email. But “there is an act of giving and caring when cooking for others and sharing a meal.”

What is needed, adds Dr. Basma, is openness and a desire to engage. “Being connected to a strong sense of community is what can help foster healing and resilience.”