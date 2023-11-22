A Thanksgiving message from Abraham Lincoln

Some of you will know of my friend, Duncan Newcomer, a Monitor reader and Lincoln scholar. I’ve mentioned him here before. In honor of Thanksgiving in the United States – a national holiday established by Abraham Lincoln – he sent me this poem made up of different Lincoln texts, perfectly calibrated for this moment in America and the world. I hope you enjoy.

So we must think anew,

And act anew.

We must disenthrall ourselves.

We are not enemies,

But friends.

We must not be enemies.

We cannot separate.

There is no line, straight or crooked,

Upon which to divide.

We cannot escape history.

No personal significance, or insignificance,

Can spare one or another of us.

The mystic chords of memory

Will yet swell the chorus of union

To every living heart

And hearthstone,

And again touch

The better angels of our nature.