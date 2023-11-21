Daily life as a reporter in Gaza

For weeks, Ghada Abdulfattah has lived a double life – as a reporter and as a refugee in her own land. It’s thanks to her that The Christian Science Monitor has essential coverage from Gaza.

She has found ways to file her stories despite having no electricity. Her house has been hit twice – by artillery fire and tank fire – destroying her kitchen, though thankfully wounding no one. And twice, she’s had to flee elsewhere with her family.

In a text exchange over WhatsApp, she opened a small window on what it’s like to balance professionalism, doubt, fear, and love in this extraordinary moment. You can read more here.