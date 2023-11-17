Reporting in the West Bank

Hearing from Middle East correspondent Taylor Luck about his recent reporting from the West Bank was bracing. Violence is spiking. Checkpoints appear overnight. Routes change abruptly: A turn down a side road spurred a farmer to yell that it was a settler-run, shoot-to-kill zone. “We turned around just in time,” says Taylor.

But Taylor noted another powerful current in Ahmed Abu Hussein, a Bedouin shepherd whose community sees daily settler attacks. Why was he so calm, Taylor asked. “He told me, ‘I am just one in a chain of generations, passing on our herd and way of life. There were troubles that threatened my ancestors too. The land will remain, and we will remain.’”

All of what Taylor shared is too good to miss. Read the full details here.