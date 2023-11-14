A small peace offering in the Middle East

Howard LaFranchi’s moving story today of the family of a kidnapped Israeli is well worth a read. But Howard tells me there’s also a story behind the story worth sharing.

Howard’s driver that day was a Palestinian Israeli. About a half-hour into the interview, the driver called Howard from the car, sounding nervous. A man had come out of the building to confront him: Was he Hamas?

The man soon entered the apartment, agitated and demanding something in Hebrew (which Howard does not speak). The family Howard was interviewing calmed the man, and he left. When Howard returned to the car after the interview, the driver proudly showed him a cup of coffee. The man who not long before had thought he might be a Hamas member had brought it. A small peace offering in a land yearning for them.