Our attention, and the world’s, is on the Middle East. But what about Ukraine? Here at The Christian Science Monitor, we find ourselves stretched. Many of our Ukraine reporters are the same ones who would go to the Mideast. And the world shares our dilemma.

How does it focus on multiple fronts? Europe’s remarkable unity sent a strong message. Ukraine’s courageous defense of democracy inspired. Yet attention was already slipping. The Monitor plans to find a way to not lose sight of Ukraine, starting with, we hope, one more reporting trip this year. The world faces the same challenge: finding a way to not let that flame dim.