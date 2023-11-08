In Mideast and beyond, a war of words

Talking about the Middle East is always hard. Now, it is becoming almost impossible.

Monday, a Jewish man in California died amid dueling protests, with law enforcement still investigating the circumstances. Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (whom we recently profiled) was censured by House Republicans and 22 Democrats. They cited her defense of a Palestinian chant seen by many as antisemitic. She says it is an “aspirational call for freedom.” Here are takes from a Jewish source and a Muslim source.

Where is the line between antisemitism and criticism? Words are part of the battleground, and finding peace usually requires hearing not just what people say, but also what they mean. Sarah Matusek’s story today shows how some people are overcoming the challenge.