Ohio faces major abortion vote

Today is Election Day in the United States. No, not that Election Day, but an important one. Perhaps most interesting is voters in solidly red Ohio leaning toward adding abortion protections to their state constitution.

If that passes, it will be a huge win for abortion rights. But polls show that Americans have complex views on abortion. Our “Looking Past Roe” series explored this masterfully. Ohio voters are trying to define those complex views in law. That won’t end today. “Win” or “lose,” finding a way to talk respectfully and listen honestly will help chart the way forward.