The Climate Generation, a major Monitor series

Not long ago, we asked if the dramatic disruptions to normal weather patterns around the world might soon bring a tipping point in public opinion. Today, we offer one answer.

Below is the first installment in our series about what we’re calling the Climate Generation. For many young people who have grown up amid the climate crisis, the tipping point is well past. From Namibia to the Canadian Arctic, they are at the forefront of seeking solutions. Their stories are not ones of despair, but ones of grounded optimism and resolve.