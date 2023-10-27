Skip to footer

‘The end of a beginning’

Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress/AP/File
Workers remove the monument of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, July 10, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Peter Grier
Washington editor

They melted down Robert E. Lee in secret. The bronze statue of the Confederate general on a horse that stood in Charlottesville, Virginia, for nearly a century, that is. 

Swords Into Plowshares, the nonprofit that owned the statue, was concerned about violence if the deed had been public. So it trucked the statue to an out-of-state foundry where it was cut up and turned into bronze ingots. The nonprofit announced that at a Thursday news conference.

This is the Lee statue that was at the center of a white supremacist rally protesting city removal plans in 2017. The rally turned deadly when a neo-Nazi rammed and killed a counterprotester with his car.

Charlottesville then fought against legal efforts to preserve the monument. The city finally hoisted it off its stone plinth in 2021. Then they donated it to a coalition that proposed to melt it and repurpose it into new public art.

Why plan such a dramatic transformation? Why not just warehouse the statue?

Because taking a monument down should be as ceremonial as putting it up, said members of the Swords Into Plowshares initiative on Thursday. That gives the community a chance to recognize that it, itself, has changed.

“Creativity and art can express democratic, inclusive values. We believe that art has the potential to heal,” said Jalane Schmidt, a religious studies professor at the University of Virginia and project leader.

Swords Into Plowshares is just starting the selection of a jury that will, in turn, pick an artist or group of artists to make replacement artwork.

“We have a lot of work to do,” said Ms. Schmidt. “This is the end of the beginning.”

