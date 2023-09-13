College football’s ‘Prime Time’ moment

​​I learned a cliché a long time ago: Everybody loves a winner.

Deion Sanders is a winner. As a college and professional athlete, he was the ultimate showman – “Prime Time.” He remains the only athlete ever to play in both the Super Bowl and the World Series.

Yet what he is doing now as the head football coach of the University of Colorado Buffaloes has shocked the world. Doubters questioned whether he was over his head in taking on a team that finished last season 1-11. News flash, two games into this season, it has already surpassed that mark.

In winning their first two games, the Buffaloes have even beaten the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs, which played in last season’s national championship game. The other game was a demolition of the once-proud Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s how good they are.

“Ain’t none of y’all believe. Maybe a couple of y’all who knew how I get down. I’m a winner. I am going to win. Now what?” Coach Prime asked.

I love it. And the winning doesn’t stop there. The team he coached the previous three years – the Jackson State University Tigers – is winning its division. The culture Coach Prime instilled is still strong. Another win for him.

Finally, he recently spoke about going back to school to get his degree at Talladega College in Alabama – like Jackson State, a historically Black college. And to think, people thought him leaving Jackson State was a sign of him abandoning historically Black colleges and universities. Congratulations Colorado, Jackson State, and Talladega College. Congratulations HBCUs. And congratulations Coach Prime.

He told everyone that wherever he goes he wins. And yes, winning matters. But the way he’s doing it matters, too. Along the way, he’s lifting every community he touches.