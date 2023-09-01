On the politics of a Florida hurricane

To be a successful Florida governor, the No. 1 requirement is: “Handle hurricanes like a pro.” That means communicating with the public early and often. Warn people of the dangers, and urge those in the most vulnerable areas to evacuate. Afterward, restore normality as quickly as possible.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won widespread applause for his handling last September of Hurricane Ian – a Category 5 storm that pummeled Florida’s southwest coast. Days later, Democratic President Joe Biden stood at the governor’s side and praised his response as “remarkable.” Politics was on pause.

On Saturday, President Biden headed back to Florida to survey damage after Hurricane Idalia. As Friday's lead article notes, Idalia hit in a less-populated part of the state, but the area is still reeling. Federal-state cooperation has worked as it should; the president and the governor have been in close touch.

But the politics became inescapable. Mr. Biden is up for reelection, and Mr. DeSantis is vying to replace him. The two played nice in 2021, when Mr. Biden visited Florida after the Surfside condo collapse. Then, in a fatherly gesture, the president put a hand on the young governor’s arm as they sat side by side.

This time, Mr. DeSantis opted not to appear with the president. And another Florida politician and 2024 candidate – former President Donald Trump – injected his own note of discord, railing against the governor over insurance and electricity rates. Those are real issues. But for now, the focus is on facilitating immediate recovery, and on projecting a can-do spirit.

[Editor’s note: This article was updated to reflect Mr. DeSantis’ decision not to appear with Mr. Biden in Florida.]