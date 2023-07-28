In Trump documents case, issue of loyalty is striking

The tension in Washington’s hot summer air is thick. Reporters have been staking out the federal courthouse, awaiting an indictment of former President Donald Trump over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. At the White House, there’s new stress over Hunter Biden’s legal woes, which carry high stakes for his father, President Joe Biden.

But late Thursday, a different federal indictment landed: new charges against Mr. Trump in the case involving his retention of classified documents at his Florida estate. Property manager Carlos De Oliveira was also indicted for taking part in an alleged plot to delete security footage.

Mr. Trump faces three new charges: attempting to “alter, destroy, mutilate, or conceal evidence”; inducing another person to do the same; and willfully retaining a classified national security document, this one at his club in New Jersey.

The ex-president now faces 32 counts of illegal retention of classified documents and eight counts of obstruction. That trial is scheduled to start next May, though delays seem likely – possibly until after the 2024 election.

On a human level, the issue of loyalty in the documents case is striking. In the new charges, another Trump aide under indictment, Walt Nauta, is said to have asked a valet about Mr. De Oliveira’s loyalty to Mr. Trump. The response: He “would not do anything to affect” their relationship. The ex-president then reportedly offered to get Mr. De Oliveira a lawyer.

Both Mr. Nauta and Mr. De Oliveira stand accused of serious charges. Some legal experts have questioned why, so far, neither man has “flipped.”

Such loyalty could stem from personal affection or views about the case’s merits. But Mr. Trump is also the leading candidate for the Republican nomination. If he retakes the White House, he could potentially pardon himself, along with anyone else.