Keeping an eye on imprisoned journalists

The headlines about India and Russia last week could not have been more dissimilar. But amid the pomp for one and military showdown for the other, related stories in both countries were obscured: the ongoing detention of journalists.

In India, Fahad Shah, editor of The Kashmir Walla and a Monitor correspondent, surpassed 500 days in prison, unfairly charged under an anti-terror law. He has been granted bail repeatedly only to be rearrested; his trial is moving slowly.

In Russia, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested in March, appeared in Moscow City Court. He was denied release from pretrial detention on espionage charges for which authorities have offered no evidence.

Keeping such cases in the public eye is part of confronting growing assaults on media. Advocacy from government officials, media, and other groups helps. What matters, too, are the human touches that sustain people who rightly worry the world has forgotten them. A poignant image in the Moscow court was that of Mr. Gershkovich’s parents standing near their son, separated by the cage in which he stood. They talked and even laughed, precious moments that will likely fortify them all.

Mr. Shah struggles with isolation and deteriorating health. His colleagues, despite daunting pressures, have been unflagging in advocating for him. The Monitor has put out statements and stories.

Some months ago, Monitor staffers wrote personal letters, which his colleagues managed to deliver, reminding him of our embrace. We know Monitor readers have kept Mr. Shah in their thoughts, and supported The Kashmir Walla, as well.

Such gestures may seem small. But my son, detained in Iran several years ago, has spoken of feeling an intangible support that somehow filtered through prison walls and helped him confront each difficult day. While high-level advocacy continues, quiet encouragement is something we all can do.