When sports strengthen spirituality

Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso clasped her hands together and bowed her head after her team clinched its third consecutive NCAA title last week at the Women’s College World Series. As it turned out, it wasn’t just a sigh of relief. It was a sign of routine.

The team’s testimony shined through some minutes later during their postgame interview, where Ms. Gasso’s players – the trio of Grace Lyons, Jayda Coleman, and Alyssa Brito – responded to a question about what it was like to play with the perpetual pressure of championship expectations.

“The only way you can have a joy that doesn’t fade away is from the Lord,” answered the aptly-named Ms. Lyons. “Any other type of joy is happiness that comes from circumstances and outcomes.”

“I think that’s why we’re so steady in what we do,” added Ms. Brito. “Our love for each other, our love for the game, is because we know this game is giving us an opportunity to glorify God.”

Certainly, spirituality in sports is not an unfamiliar dynamic. There are high-profile examples of faith on the field such as former and current Denver Broncos quarterbacks Tim Tebow and Russell Wilson. Character and conviction through faith can also inspire social justice conscience, as evidenced by Islamic icons Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.

Entertainment drives much of what we do as a society, and its high-stakes nature through sport can consume us until we get lost in the pursuit of winning games. Moments of gravity, such as that Oklahoma press conference, remind us of higher ideals – and power – that do not eclipse sports, but enrich them.

No matter our backgrounds or beliefs, such a beautiful expression of peace and priority can be an inspiration for all.