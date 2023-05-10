George Santos, an indictment, and democracy’s resilience

In 2002, Democratic Rep. James Traficant of Ohio was expelled from Congress after a 10-count felony conviction on charges including racketeering and the filing of false tax returns.

Today, it’s Republicans grappling with the alleged criminal behavior of one of their own, Rep. George Santos of New York. The first-term member of Congress – already infamous as a serial fabulist about, apparently, pretty much every facet of his life – was indicted Tuesday and turned himself in Wednesday. He has pleaded not guilty to 13 criminal counts of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to the House of Representatives.

A summary of the federal charges can be read here. The most serious charge, wire fraud, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Representative Santos admitted months ago to “embellishing” his résumé and told British TV host Piers Morgan that he’s a “terrible liar.” But owning up to lies is one thing. Now he’s in legal jeopardy, and the stakes are much higher.

For Mr. Santos’ constituents, and for Congress itself, it’s a sad moment. Mr. Santos has long withstood calls to resign – including from many Republicans – and faced countless jokes. He has also already declared for a second term. If convicted, he could legally continue to serve from prison.

The moment presents a test for the narrow House GOP majority. When Representative Traficant was convicted in 2002, the House voted to expel him three months later. The expulsion of a convicted Mr. Santos would mean an even narrower Republican majority, and then a strong possibility he’s replaced by a Democrat – either in a special election or in the 2024 general election.

The whole Santos episode is an embarrassment – for the Republican Party, for his voters, for the major news outlets that didn’t pick up on the local reporting that raised important allegations long before Election Day.

Still, it points to the resilience of American democracy. While sitting in prison, Mr. Traficant ran for his old seat – which he was allowed to do – and lost with 15% of the vote. The voters had a choice, with full disclosure.

Now, in a court of law, a jury of Mr. Santos’ peers can decide his legal fate. But his political fate may already be sealed.

“The sooner he leaves,” New York GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said in a statement, “the sooner his district can be represented by someone who isn’t a liar and a fraud.”