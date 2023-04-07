Meanwhile, in other news

The word “unprecedented” was used in news a lot this week. Mostly it preceded the word “indictment,” as outlets ran extensive coverage of former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in New York on charges related to hush money payments.

But the media’s focus on Mr. Trump left less room than usual for other big stories. Here’s what we may have missed this week while Mr. Trump dominated cable news:

Wisconsin voters tipped control of their Supreme Court to liberals, a shift that could end the state’s abortion ban. It was the most expensive judicial election in American history.

Chicago elected county Commissioner Brandon Johnson mayor. He defeated a more conservative Democrat who ran as being tougher on crime.

Tennessee’s Republican-dominated House expelled two Democratic members for their role in a gun control demonstration inside the State Capitol. The protest followed a deadly school shooting in Nashville.

The Biden administration, in a long-awaited report, admitted that the United States should have begun withdrawing from Afghanistan earlier than it did. The 2021 evacuation swiftly collapsed into violence.

Roy McGrath, who was briefly chief of staff for former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, died in an FBI shootout in Tennessee. Mr. McGrath was a fugitive after failing to appear at his March 13 trial on embezzlement and other charges.

And so on. The Trump story is big, no question. But the media spotlight is glaring and narrow. Many important events happen outside the framework of the top-of-the-hour headlines.