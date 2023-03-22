A big change to our website

Since 1908, the Monitor has been about exploring deeper themes and ideas. Since last summer, we’ve been working to make that even plainer. For many of our stories, we’ve been identifying the deeper values that drive the news, such as justice, generosity, resilience, and so on.

On our website, our News & Values page shows all the values we chart and all the stories we’ve done about them. Now, we’re adding a new way to navigate CSMonitor.com. This will make it easier to find news by topic and region, but also now by value, as well.

Why is this important? We know people are exhausted by the constant drumbeat of pessimism, fear, anger, and disrespect. The answer is not in simply talking about policies and news events more kindly. Or in just looking for the good news. And it doesn’t mean going left or right.

It means going deeper into what really matters. News is not just about events. It’s the story of how humanity is wrestling with deeper demands – to be more just, more compassionate, to spread safety and prosperity. When we go beyond the headlines, we find the place where news can begin to unite instead of divide, can be constructive rather than demoralizing.

There’s more work for us to do, both in our journalism and in our products. But making our site navigation easier is an important step toward making it clearer to the world how journalism can be different – and better.