Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
This article appeared in the March 20, 2023 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Take a seat at the Monitor Breakfast table

Bryan Dozier/Special to The Christian Science Monitor
Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia, speaks at the St. Regis Hotel on March 20, 2023, in Washington, DC.
Amelia Newcomb
Managing Editor

In today’s issue, Washington Bureau Chief Linda Feldmann is giving us an (almost) front-row seat at the latest Monitor Breakfast – a conversation between Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia and members of the Washington press corps. Senator Warner, a Democrat, is chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence and also sits on the Senate Banking Committee – making the conversation particularly timely as Chinese leader Xi Jinping visits Moscow and banks continue to roil international markets.

It’s also particularly noteworthy in terms of approach. Politicians and journalists often see each other – but at a hearing, a press conference, or amid a scrum of rapid-fire questions. At the Monitor Breakfast, over plates of eggs and the like, things unfold a bit differently. Linda – who’s typically worked for weeks to get her top-level guests – starts by taking him or her around the large table and introducing each journalist by name and affiliation. She moderates – but aims to keep the tone conversational. She lets people pursue a specific point when appropriate: “You often get your most interesting information in the follow-ups,” she says.

And, she adds, “I don’t let one person dominate the conversation or be disrespectful; I promise our guests civility and respect.”

It’s all part of creating a distinctive forum where everyone has a chance to dig a bit deeper. “The nature of what we do is unique. It’s not a webinar. It’s not a single reporter interviewing someone. Content is embargoed until the event ends; no filing is possible until things have wrapped up,” Linda points out. “You get the character of a person, and learn something about their strengths and background.” As she notes, they may even make some news.

For all those reasons, I hope you’ll check out today’s Breakfast report.

