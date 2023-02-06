When the parents are (reasonably) alright

Are discussions about parenting ever less than animated? Tiger parent or free-range? Bath time as a learning experience? And what about that screen time?

Maybe it’s not surprising that 62% of American parents in a survey by Pew Research Center said their role was somewhat harder than expected. Thirty percent of women said it was a lot harder.

Harder than for other generations? That will further animate debate. But what stands out, despite generational particulars and amid pandemic disruptions and ongoing social turmoil, is a portrait of resilience – and a commitment broadly to familiar foundational values of solid ethics and care for others.

Mental health tops concerns. Forty percent of parents, particularly mothers, are extremely or very worried about children’s potential struggles with anxiety. That and bullying outrank drugs or alcohol (23%), getting shot (22%), or teen pregnancy (16%) overall. But income and race revealed differences: lower-income parents are generally more likely to worry about drugs, alcohol, or teen pregnancy, and Black and Hispanic parents are more likely to indicate extreme worry about a child getting shot or into trouble with police.

Looking to adulthood, 88% say it’s extremely important to them that children attain financial stability and satisfying work. Forty-one percent ranked graduating from college as extremely important, with variation by race: Asian parents (70%), Hispanic parents (57%), Black parents (51%), and white parents (29%).

Preferences that offspring marry, have children, or share religious beliefs rank low, while strong majorities unite around care and respect for others, and hard work. And despite high costs and low support, despite the pressures that the growing embrace across race and class of intensive parenting and its ensuing emotional and financial demands, these parents indicate that most days, they feel pretty good about how they’re doing.

Do you think parenting is harder now? I’d love to hear your thoughts: newcomba@csmonitor.com.