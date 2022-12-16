Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
John Hughes: Pulitzer Prize winner with a ‘healing touch’

Staff/The Christian Science Monitor/File
John Hughes conducts a meeting. Mr. Hughes was a journalist for The Christian Science Monitor beginning in 1955. He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting for his coverage of the attempted Communist coup in Indonesia and the purging of Communists in 1965-66. He later served as managing editor and editor of the Monitor.
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

By the time I came to the Monitor in 1996, John Hughes had been gone from the paper for nearly two decades. But his was a name that cut across generations. Everyone had heard of John Hughes. Conspicuously, he is the only editor of the Monitor ever to have won a Pulitzer Prize. 

He died on Wednesday, and I spent most of today learning more about him beyond the august name. I learned about the ingenious way he got his Pulitzer Prize-winning reports out of Indonesia amid a revolt and backlash that would kill 250,000 people. (It involves what he called “human pigeons.”) About how an editor can set a tone for the entire newsroom just with his suit. About the time a perspiring employee was terrified he’d ruined the editor’s Oriental rug – and how Mr. Hughes laughed. You can read the full appreciation here.

As I write this, however, my mind is drawn to a story Mr. Hughes told in 2014. He was arriving in the Belgian Congo amid the chaos of its collapse during the early 1960s. Upon introducing himself to the commander of United Nations forces there, the general said, “Ah, the man from The Christian Science Monitor. This is a country that needs the healing touch.”

This spirit defined Mr. Hughes in his work for the Monitor and beyond, from directing Voice of America to serving in a prominent role in the Reagan administration. “He was a strong individual with integrity,” says former Monitor Editor John Yemma. “And he stayed with that his whole life.”

