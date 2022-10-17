Where ingenuity keeps stoking progress

If you keep innovators in view, it’s hard not to feel at least a little optimistic.
I recently wrote in this space about a teen inventor in Florida who’s developing motors for electric vehicles that don’t rely on the extraction of rare-earth elements.
Now comes news that some Dutch students – with an eye to the carbon dioxide emitted in an EV’s entire lifespan, from manufacturing to recycling – have developed a prototype that can capture more carbon than it emits.
“They imagine a future,” Reuters reports, “when filters can be emptied at charging stations.”
Separately, in Amsterdam, autonomous boats roam, scooping river trash. In Portland, Oregon, Disaster Relief Trials train the riders of electric cargo bikes to deliver messages and supplies should a natural disaster break the city’s infrastructure.
Regions that lack communications infrastructure to begin with may get help from a U.S. startup making backpack-size solar-powered “cellular base stations” – essentially independent internet service providers. A pilot project is planned in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
And in response to deepening drought, a “modular” approach to seawater desalination was approved last week by California regulators. It will supply a small water utility south of Los Angeles. It passed muster with many environmentalists who’d opposed a larger private effort because of its projected effects.
“This could be replicated … up and down the coast,” an environmental scientist told Yahoo News.
Small steps, big ideas. All face hurdles and course corrections. All spring from daring to hope.