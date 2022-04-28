Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu

This article appeared in the April 28, 2022 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 04/28 edition

In Supreme Court farewell, a powerful message for the nation

Saul Loeb/AP/File
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts (left) speaks with retiring Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer as they attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on March 1, 2022, in Washington.
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Diagnosing what ails the United States has become something of a cottage industry, with everyone offering their opinions and solutions. Anyone who has read my columns will know I have been as guilty as anyone. But something shared with me by a colleague made such an impression, I couldn’t help but highlight it.

This is a recording of United States Chief Justice John Roberts bidding farewell to his retiring colleague, Justice Stephen Breyer, whose last day on the bench was yesterday. The audio clip is only one minute long, and I’d strongly encourage you all to listen.

Chief Justice Roberts is a man whose actions have repeatedly shown a deep desire to find common ground on the court. His decisions have sometimes confounded expectations from an apparent desire to locate some vanishing space between partisan poles. Again and again, he has sought to do everything in his power to prevent the court from becoming an expression of the nation’s divided politics.

But it was in his farewell to Justice Breyer that something even deeper came to the surface. It did not matter that, ideologically speaking, Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Breyer often disagreed. In the trembling of Chief Justice Roberts’ voice was a genuine love for a man who, though often in the minority over the course of his 28 years, held to his ideals, his sense of humor, and his firm belief in the court’s independent role. The affection made the rifts of partisanship seem small.

Nearly 250 years into the American experiment, yesterday’s recording is a warning and a spark of hope. The strength of American democracy could well depend on whether the nation at large can find that spirit of fellowship so beautifully expressed by Justices Roberts and Breyer, which gives a diverse and divided nation its essential unifying force.

This article appeared in the April 28, 2022 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 04/28 edition
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.