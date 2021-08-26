A world of adaptation

Today’s issue is all about adaptation. We all know the world is going through seismic changes, whether that’s the pandemic, climate change, or the Taliban victory in Afghanistan. But as my 10th grade biology teacher always said, species have three choices: adapt, migrate, or die, and today’s issue is full of a world trying to adapt.

There are the Taliban, who now must adapt if they wish to be anything more than oppressors and terrorists. That could open possibilities for new relationships, Howard LaFranchi writes. Then there are the fishing communities of Indonesia, which are struggling to adapt to the magnitude of the challenge in front of them without outside help.

Colleges and universities are adapting to the post-pandemic world by stressing community connections more – leaning in on the power of being together. And columnist Jacqueline Adams talks about how she’s seen friendships adapt to thrive amid pandemic isolation.

And our last story, about Salt, Jordan, leaps off the page. Its entire history is adaptation – adjusting to its position as a crossroads for trade and religious pilgrimages. That adaptation has created a unique sense of community that embraces all faiths and backgrounds. There are Muslims named for beloved Christian neighbors, and for centuries there were no hotels – residents offered lodging to visitors, no questions asked.

The most common thing our Taylor Luck heard from strangers on his visit? “Please have lunch with me.”