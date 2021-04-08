Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
South Dakota’s juvenile justice revolution

Elisha Page/Argus Leader/AP/File
Michael Gade, a training supervisor, checks the monitors while working in intake at the Minnehaha County Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, June 17, 2011. South Dakota locked up juvenile offenders at the nation's highest rate two years ago but is taking steps that should reduce the number of young people being incarcerated, according to a report issued Dec. 18, 2013, by two organizations involved in juvenile justice reform.
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Katie Buschbach was not happy about South Dakota’s juvenile justice reforms. It was her job as a probation agent to bring kids in and keep them in line. As South Dakota pivoted from punishment to rehabilitation in 2015, “I was thinking, ‘This is going to be terrible,’” she tells Reveal, an investigative journalism website. “Nobody is going to be held accountable.”

Today, she says, “It’s the complete opposite.”

For decades, South Dakota had one of the highest juvenile incarceration rates in the nation, the podcast notes. Within three years of the reforms, the number of kids locked up in state facilities dropped by half, as did the state budget for juvenile justice. Ms. Buschbach’s job was actually cut, but she’s reinvented herself as a director of Davison County’s diversion programs, such as after-school activities. “We all make poor choices at some point, and it’s going to take repetition to learn that,” she says. “We’re teaching them how to make better decisions next time.” 

It’s a lesson in how fresh and constructive thinking can make a difference, not just in budgets but in young lives.

Ms. Buschbach has seen juvenile recidivism in her community drop to about 8% – from a statewide average of 50%. She says, “The kids are getting a chance to make dumb decisions because they are a kid, but not be a criminal.” 

This article appeared in the April 08, 2021 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 04/08 edition
