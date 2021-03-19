A bow-tied tale of dogs that found a home

Bow ties are whimsical. They’re colorful. They’re unusual. Put on a bow tie, and you’re saying, in essence, “Look at me!”

Maybe that’s why lots of celebrities have worn them. Charlie Chaplin, for instance. Winston Churchill. Donald Duck.

Bottom line: They get attention. And who needs attention? Who might be able to better their position in life if they can attract a second look?

Homeless dogs and cats, that’s who.

Enter Sir Darius Brown, a teenager who lives in Newark, New Jersey. When he was 8, his big sister taught him to sew bow ties, in part to help him learn to surmount some physical challenges. A few years later he heard that hundreds of pets had been left homeless in Florida and Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Irma. He realized that bow ties could help these animals stand out in shelters, give them a bit of personality, and help them get adopted.

So he donated a batch of dog-sized bow ties to a New York City animal shelter. They worked great and he’s never looked back.

Over the years he’s donated about 600 handmade bow ties to shelters in eight states. His mom helped him set up a Facebook page where people can order bow ties for their own pets or make donations toward his charity work. It’s got lots of photos of snappily bow-tied pets – mostly canines – getting adopted into forever homes.

“A well-dressed dog. That will make people smile,” he told The Washington Post.