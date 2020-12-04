Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

This article appeared in the December 04, 2020 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 12/04 edition

The Black inventors who fueled America’s golden age of innovation

AP/File
George Washington Carver, the famed African American agricultural chemist, is shown in this 1940 photo at the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. Beyond him, many Black inventors in American history are little known, although their patents from railway lubricants to ironing boards buoyed an era of innovation.
Mark Trumbull
Staff writer

Next time you think about who might become an innovator, think perhaps of Lewis Latimer. The child of an enslaved couple who escaped and made it from Virginia to Boston, Latimer went on to develop a new way of heat-treating carbon filaments to make them last longer. It was one of many steps that helped bring electric lighting to the masses.

And according to new research, Latimer was part of a larger phenomenon. Black Americans – when they lived in Northern states that offered them greater opportunity – were inventing and obtaining patents at the same rates as white Americans.

“During this era, the United States was arguably the most inventive place on Earth at what was arguably the most inventive era in world history. This puts northern Black people in the global vanguard of invention in the late 19th and early 20th century,” write authors Jonathan Rothwell and Andre Perry of the Brookings Institution, and Mike Andrews of the University of Maryland.

The tally of 50,000 patents by Black Americans in that era is more than an interesting revision of the history books. It’s a reminder of the flourishing that occurs when human talents are given rein – and the harm to individuals and society when artificial barriers stand in the way.

“The point is that it isn’t markets generating extreme inequality, it is political institutions,” Mr. Rothwell tweeted recently as the new research was released. “Black people – and, I would say, any group of people – possess the natural ability to acquire advanced technical skills & apply them ... and have done so when given the chance.”

This article appeared in the December 04, 2020 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 12/04 edition
of stories this month > Get unlimited stories
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Unlimited digital access $11/month.

Get unlimited Monitor journalism.