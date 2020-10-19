Skip to main menu Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

This article appeared in the October 19, 2020 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 10/19 edition

Early voting and breaking records

Brian Snyder/Reuters
Voters wait to cast their ballots in a line wrapping around Boston's Fenway Park on the first day of early voting, October 17, 2020.
Amelia Newcomb
Managing Editor

I voted Saturday – an annual act of civic participation that reminded me of the bond so many Americans share in getting to the voting booth.

My family’s experience on the first day of early voting in Massachusetts was not like that of many of the 28 million people who have broken voting records this fall. We didn’t, for example, have to show up at 2:45 a.m. to beat long lines – the choice 79-year-old Maxine Shelby and her niece made Saturday in Marrero, Louisiana, after Ms. Shelby’s daughter endured a seven-hour wait Friday. Some queues were easily explained: In Boston, the opportunity to vote at historic Fenway Park proved a strong lure. But in Georgia, the impact of a dearth of polling places – which did not keep pace with surging voter registration – was hard to countenance. 

Still, we witnessed, as so many people have, the reliable calm of the poll workers, the applause for young citizens casting their first presidential votes, the friendly nods as ballots drop into the collection box. Across the nation, groups like Pizza to the Polls or Chefs for the Polls have stepped up to nourish weary voters and hard-working volunteers. And I couldn’t help but be struck by how, in an indisputably challenging year, a powerful lot of patience and strong spirit is on display as Americans show their commitment to making their voices heard. 

This article appeared in the October 19, 2020 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 10/19 edition
of stories this month > Get unlimited stories
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Unlimited digital access $11/month.

Get unlimited Monitor journalism.