Getting beyond ‘those millennials!’ and ‘OK Boomer’

There’s been a lot of intergenerational sparring in the public square of late, especially between millennials and boomers. Maybe that’s why a week in which a lot of intergenerational harmony was on display was heartening.

Take 93-year-old Ed Higinbotham of Georges Township, Pennsylvania. He teamed up with state troopers about half his age to deliver his 300 handmade toys to children about 1/20th his age. He likes making others happy, he says.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Jim Annis, who recalls sparse childhood Christmases, has similarly created wooden toys for 50 years to hand out alongside the Salvation Army. “My pay is when I see the smile on kids’ faces,” he said.

At Arlington National Cemetery, the entrance was packed Saturday with a wide array of volunteers eager to help lay 253,000 wreaths on veterans’ graves. “It was really moving,” said one young participant.

And in Newtown, Connecticut, exactly seven years after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings, all generations showed up as the football team took to the field after a wrenching day of memorial services. The stands were packed; fans on both sides wore green to honor victims. Then Newtown won its first state championship in 27 years with a last-minute touchdown, and emotions surged – for the coach, the parents, the students, everyone else who knew what it meant to have experienced that terrible day in 2012.

“The whole town showed out on this special night,” said one player. “We knew we had to bring it home for our town.”