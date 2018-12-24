Menu
Menu

This article appeared in the December 24, 2018 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 12/24 edition

Holiday readings from Monitor editors

Karen Norris/Staff
Clayton Collins
Director, editorial innovation

For this Christmas Eve edition, we offer you a special audio presentation.

Here’s how to listen:

If you’re reading the Daily in our email format, you’ll need to click through to the full web-based version. Do that by clicking on the headphones icon at the top, or click on any story in the email – and then scroll to the audio controls at the bottom. If you’re already on the web version, then you’re all set! 

Here’s the bonus you’ll find there today: Four of our editors read excerpts from their favorite holiday stories.

Please enjoy this offering. And Merry Christmas. 

Now, to our five featured stories for today.

Share this article

Link copied.

This article appeared in the December 24, 2018 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 12/24 edition