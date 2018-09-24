Testing our assumptions

It’s a big week for the White House. Monday started with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's visit in response to reports he suggested invoking the 25th Amendment. (He'll be back Thursday to meet with President Trump.) Tuesday Mr. Trump will address the UN General Assembly, and on Wednesday chair a Security Council meeting. Thursday Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexual assault, are expected to testify before the Senate.

Many of these stories have spurred discussions about the assumptions we make as we approach the news. That's particularly true of the Kavanaugh nomination. But over the weekend, two very different news points underscored the merits of, at the very least, testing them.

Take Brexit, at a critical juncture in negotiations. Ned Temko's story today points to immigration as a driving concern for EU “leavers.” Yet an Oxford Economics study finds EU migrant workers contribute £2,300 more annually to government coffers than do average Britons.

Take Pakistan, where an unlikely hero has emerged: a female member of a persecuted minority living in a conservative region. Nargis Hameedullah last month became the first Pakistani woman to medal in karate at the Asian Games. Along the way, she faced criticism and threats. "People had the mind-set that what do girls have to do with sports,” Ms. Hameedullah said last week. But she – and her family – put that assumption to the test.

Now to our five stories.