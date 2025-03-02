Skip to footer

Deserts and dollars: Where news gathering, and fossils, need support

|
Staff

Local news mapping clarifies where Americans get information

Researchers are creating interactive maps where news outlets are thriving, as well as where coverage is missing.

At Washington State University, a state legislative effort to support local news is funding a database of news outlets. Several other universities and nonprofits charted local news from New Jersey to Colorado to Oregon.

Why We Wrote This

In our progress roundup, understanding where communities are lacking local news coverage may help funders target money effectively. And in another kind of desert, the Tatacoa in Colombia, two bare-bones museums hold a mother lode of 10 million-year-old fossils for study.

The research is evolving to accommodate the shrinking of local journalism. Papers have vanished at a clip of roughly 2.5 per week, according to the latest study from Northwestern University.

Near the rail depot in Cheyenne, Wyoming, a newspaper vending box shows the Wyoming Tribune Eagle newspaper for sale.
Mead Gruver/AP/File
Wyoming Tribune Eagle newspapers are for sale near the Union Pacific rail depot in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Melissa Milios Davis, network manager for the nationwide philanthropic initiative Press Forward, said, “Seeing all of this useful information in one place – even with layers of data on socioeconomic and civic engagement data – helps target philanthropic dollars in the communities and contexts that need it most.”
Sources: The Conversation, Northwestern University

Amateur paleontologists in Colombia draw global attention

In the 1990s, foreign scientists stopped studying in central Colombia as armed conflict worsened. But three local men kept collecting, and today the Tatacoa Natural History Museum and the museum La Tormenta are both keepers of heritage and centers for the study of the Middle Miocene Epoch.

Once the site of rivers, swamps, and lush forests, the region morphed into a desert 10 million years ago. The Tatacoa Desert holds some 30,000 fossils – from ancient dolphins to crocodiles to bats. 

The ocher-colored Tatacoa Desert, a dry forest of canyons and scattered trees, is north of Huila department in Colombia.
Nano Calvo/VWPics/AP/File
The Tatacoa Desert is north of Huila department in Colombia.

César Perdomo, who runs La Tormenta, recently co-authored a paper on what’s believed to be a fossil of the largest terror bird ever found. The large, flightless birds once roamed South America and migrated to North America. Scientists say that the region is important to understanding how environmental change affects evolution.
Sources: The New York Times, El Páis, Papers in Palaeontology

EU court removes gender identity from rail tickets in France

In a decision that is binding across the EU, private and public organizations cannot require customers’ gender information unless necessary for providing service.

The original complaint, brought by 64 plaintiffs, argued that ticking off a box for “monsieur” or “madame” discriminated against nonbinary people and violated the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation’s principle of “data minimization.”

Across the EU, only Malta, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, and Denmark formally recognize nonbinary identities. The case is the first at the EU level to address nonbinary identification rights.
Source: Context

Electric trucks curb food waste and boost farmers in Rwanda

Farmers often lose harvests to spoilage and long road trips to market. About 40% of the country’s food production is wasted annually, with polluting diesel trucks used for transport.

Since 2021, a purpose-designed truck made of easily assembled parts has offered farmers an affordable, eco-friendly way to move their products. The startup Ox Delivers says the off-road vehicles can be 10 times cheaper to use than alternatives, and can be fitted with refrigeration. Farmers rent only the space they need rather than the entire truck. One farmer said that he has given up a two-day, bicycle-bus-motorbike journey and gone from selling 880 pounds of chile peppers weekly to 8,800 pounds since using the truck service.

The fleet must rely on its own charging stations, but a 2024 U.K. Energy Catalyst grant and a new contract to expand to four East African countries are expected to extend services beyond the company’s 5,000 clients.
Sources: Reasons To Be Cheerful, World Resources Institute

In Seoul, a highway is turned back into a flowing waterway

Cheonggyecheon is an example of the paradigm shift toward human-centered urban planning worldwide. A 20-year-old cultural corridor that hosts festivals and performances, the urban stream was one of the earliest experiments in turning car or rail infrastructure into spaces for pedestrians and cyclists.

People walk along the paved banks of Cheonggyecheon, a 6 ½-mile-long stream and public space in downtown Seoul, South Korea.
Kim Jae-Hwan/Sopa Images/Sipa USA/AP/File
People visit Cheonggyecheon, a 6 ½-mile-long stream and public space in downtown Seoul, South Korea.

Studies from the Seoul Institute found the area around the stream is now 6.5 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than nearby streets. The removal of the highway resulted in less air pollution and created new wind paths, improving air circulation. While the stream requires about $2 million in annual maintenance to keep the water flowing, it also helps manage increasingly intense monsoon floods.

Since the project’s success, the city has removed 16 other elevated highways, many replaced by public spaces or wider pavements.
Source: The Guardian

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Deserts and dollars: Where news gathering, and fossils, need support
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Points-of-Progress/2025/0302/France-Colombia-Seoul-US-news
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe