Hotlines, foreign policy, and monkeys: Where empathy drives progress

1. United States

Four million people accessed mental health services through the 988 suicide prevention hotline in its first year. The number of calls, texts, and chats shows a 33% increase over calls in the previous year to a 10-digit number, which is still in operation. The hotline connects people experiencing mental health distress to crisis counselors, who provide immediate support and referrals.

A June survey found that 63% of Americans had heard of 988, with those ages 18-29 being most aware. LGBTQ+ people, who have a higher risk of suicide, were twice as likely to have heard of the hotline. In 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death for Americans ages 10-14 and 25-34.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post/AP/File View caption Hide caption Sue-Ann Siegel takes a call in Maryland for the Montgomery County hotline, March 2020.

Why We Wrote This A story focused on Compassion This week’s progress roundup offers hope that compassion is making a difference worldwide. Chile is paying attention to gender equality in its foreign affairs. And community collaborations in Tanzania made a rebound possible for the rare kipunji monkey.



Officials want to increase awareness among older adults, especially veterans – though 988 also links to the Veterans Crisis Line, which handled nearly 1 million calls in the past year. Many people are dissuaded from calling because they believe counselors will contact law enforcement, although 98% of calls are de-escalated over the phone.

While the Biden administration has invested nearly $1 billion in the system of more than 200 call centers since 2021, mental health advocates say more state and local funding is needed for ongoing support.

Sources: KFF Health News, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

2. Chile

Chile is the first country in South America to implement a feminist foreign policy, joining at least four European Union countries, Canada, and Mexico. The initiative addresses gender issues and human rights in areas from climate change to science.

In bilateral agreements, the Foreign Ministry says it has been using concrete language on gender issues to “ensure a better distribution of benefits in international trade.” Other priorities include gender violence eradication and assistance through its consulates for Chilean women experiencing violence abroad. The government also seeks to expand its diplomatic corps by recognizing the traditional role of women as caregivers and the support that requires.

Esteban Felix/AP View caption Hide caption Women raise scarves with a message against gender violence in Santiago, Chile, March 8, 2023.

“I don’t think we can conceive of democracy in the 21st century without thinking of gender equality,” said Gloria de la Fuente, undersecretary of foreign affairs. “We have to believe that a feminist foreign policy is not just a passing trend. It aligns with our broader objectives.”

Ms. de la Fuente emphasized that Chile intends to implement accountability mechanisms to ensure long-term commitment to the policy.

Sources: Americas Quarterly, Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, United Nations Women

3. Israel

Israel is requiring solar panels on new nonresidential buildings, and new residential buildings must be equipped for future solar installations. Officials say the program will help the country meet its 2030 goal of producing 30% of its electricity with renewables.

Israel receives ample sunlight, but it lacks the large tracts of open land to support more solar fields. It is also not well suited for hydroelectric or wind power. Israel’s existing commercial solar plants are far from population centers, and much electricity is lost in transit.

“It is important to maintain open spaces,” Ron Eifer of the energy ministry said. “You can’t just cover the entire Negev desert in solar panels.” The initiative also mandates that 60% of required solar panels double as roofs, reducing construction costs. In March, the government canceled a paperwork requirement in order to reduce the red tape around installing panels on existing buildings.

Israel had success in 1976 with a residential requirement for sun-powered water heaters. Without them, the country would today need to produce 8% more electricity.

Amir Cohen/Reuters View caption Hide caption Solar panels cover cowsheds in Kibbutz Or HaNer, southern Israel, June 19, 2023.



Sources: Reuters, The Times of Israel

4. Tanzania

Kipunji, rare primates endemic to Tanzania, are making a comeback. A 2022 study found that over 13 years, the population increased by 65% and its range expanded by one-fifth.

With its triangular crest and baboonlike muzzle, the monkey was first seen by Western researchers just 20 years ago. Nearly all live in the slopes of Mount Rungwe and the Livingstone Range Forest, where deforestation, charcoal production, and agriculture threaten habitats. The Udzungwa Mountains host 5% of the population, and a 2007 survey found only 1,117 kipunji in all.

The Wildlife Conservation Society, the government, and locals worked together to reduce habitat degradation and human-wildlife conflict. Habitats are protected in a national park and nature reserve, and income-generating projects such as beekeeping provide locals with alternatives to felling trees. Wildlife clubs have taught conservation principles in schools, and researchers worked with farmers to reduce crop raids by kipunji.

Although conservation began almost immediately after the kipunji became the first new primate discovery in Africa in 80 years, their numbers remain low. But the 2022 report notes that if trends remain positive, the kipunji population could double in the next 25 years and expand into new parts of the forest.

Source: Mongabay

5. China

Scientists created butterfly-inspired nanofilms that passively cool objects while giving them vibrant colors. Researchers hope the new films could be used on buildings, vehicles, and equipment to reduce the energy required for cooling while maintaining vivid colors.

A blue car appears blue by reflecting blue light and absorbing other colors. But such absorption also causes the object’s temperature to increase, and it takes large amounts of energy to counter these effects and cool the object. The films, inspired by how morpho butterflies create their vivid blue color with reflective scales, circumvent this with nanostructures that reflect light to produce color without heating up.

To create the nanofilms, scientists covered frosted glass with a multilayered material made of titanium dioxide and silicon dioxide and then placed the structure on a layer of reflective silver.

The films made colorful objects about 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) cooler than ambient temperatures, and blue films left outside during the day were 26 degrees Celsius cooler than conventional car paint. Next, researchers hope to optimize other aspects of the films, such as mechanical and chemical robustness, and replace silver with aluminum to lower production costs.

Source: Optica