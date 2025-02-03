Skip to footer
Peace
Middle East

As Palestinian prisoners return home, there is joy, but sorrow, too

|
Jehad Alshrafi/AP
A crowd welcomes Palestinian prisoners as they arrive in the Gaza Strip following their release from an Israeli prison, in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip, Feb. 1, 2025. They were freed as part of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

| Ramallah, West Bank; and Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip

The waiting crowd cheered the bus’s arrival, buzzing like fans seeking a glimpse of a rock star.

Israel’s release of Palestinian prisoners into the West Bank and Gaza Saturday – part of the ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas – provided a day of good news for a people worn down by war.

For a moment in the West Bank, a region hounded by settler attacks and choked by Israeli military checkpoints, there was a rare sense of joy.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Peace

Joyful family reunions that the ceasefire has enabled in Israel are being echoed in the West Bank and Gaza. But few freed Palestinian prisoners, many of whom were jailed for decades, knew much of the war in Gaza, or its staggering costs.

The hundreds who had gathered at Ramallah’s Cultural Palace thronged the arriving bus. Inside were 33 prisoners, many of whom had been arrested by Israel for their activities during the second intifada more than two decades ago. Several were convicted of killing Israeli soldiers.

As the gaunt, gray-jumpsuit-wearing prisoners stepped out of the bus, they were hoisted into the air one by one, carried on the crowd’s shoulders.

Then came the tearful reunions, echoing the emotional scenes enveloping recently freed Israeli hostages: released Palestinian fathers embracing 20-something children they last saw as infants, mothers embracing freed sons they thought they would never see again.

After Wael Samara was paraded by well-wishers, his 73-year-old mother, Fatima Shawamreh, hugged him, kissed his cheek, and said softly in his ear, “Thank God you have returned, my son.”

“It’s a joy that reaches the sky,” says Ms. Shawamreh, who had not seen her son since he was jailed 23 years ago. “It’s a joy not just for our family, but the entire nation.”

Taylor Luck
Fatima Shawamreh, age 73, and her son, released Palestinian prisoner Wael Samara, are interviewed during their reunion for the first time in more than 22 years, in Ramallah, West Bank, Feb. 1, 2025.

Many of those released had spent more than half their lives in Israeli prisons.

“Every single one of us is born again today,” Mr. Samara says of his fellow freed prisoners. “From this very moment, I am reborn.”

“This joy is massive; there is no way mere words can describe it,” says Mohamed al-Kadroumi, who spent 22 of his 42 years in Israeli prisons, as his cousin lifts him on his shoulders.

“We had no idea” about war

The reception in Ramallah resembled a festival: Children waved Palestinian flags and the yellow flag of the ruling Fatah faction; vendors hawked fresh coffee, biscuits, and tamarind juice.

Freed prisoners and relatives helped themselves to boxes of dates and carafes of coffee laid out by the governing Palestinian Authority.

Saturday’s prisoners-for-hostages exchange, the fourth since the Israel-Hamas deal was reached in January, saw 183 prisoners released into the West Bank and Gaza. As per previous releases, a dozen Palestinians serving life sentences for killing Israeli civilians were exiled to Egypt.

Overall in this first six-week phase of the ceasefire, Israel is to release 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and detainees while Hamas releases 33 Israeli hostages – women, children, older people, and those who are sick – not all of them alive.

Many released prisoners were unaware of the war in Gaza; the few who had learned of it say they had no idea of the scale of death and destruction there that preceded their release.

Taylor Luck
Mohamed al-Kadroumi, imprisoned for 22 years in Israel, is interviewed as he is hoisted on the shoulders of a relative moments after his release in Ramallah, West Bank, Feb. 1, 2025.

“We only knew a little from what was spoken in lawyers’ visits,” says Mr. Kadroumi, moments after hearing of the scale of the war. “We had no idea how bad it was.”

“The only news we heard was that there was an attack on Oct. 7, 2023,” says Salim Awadh, who spent the last 23 years in prison. The war “was a large price to pay” for freedom, he adds.

Facing Gaza’s reality

Less joyful were the bittersweet family reunions in Gaza, where released prisoners returned to demolished homes, suddenly mourning relatives who they had no idea had been killed.

Many of those released had been working in Israel and detained without charge in the days following Hamas’ attack. Others were detained by Israeli forces in Gaza and held without charges or due process. Prisoners from Gaza spent the entire war with little or no contact with the outside world.

Ahmed Wael Dababash, arrested by Israel in the early days of the war, was informed Saturday by his father – live, on air – that his wife and daughter had been killed in an Israeli airstrike while he was in prison.

“Were they really martyred?” he shrieked as he fell to his knees. “My God!”

In Deir al-Balah, Bilal Aledini sits next to his mother, looking at the surrounding destruction one week after his release by Israel ended his 25 years in prison. A Palestinian flag stands on the outer wall of his bombed-out home.

Appearing to reach for a sense of freedom, he remains shackled to the ordeal of his prison past, describing torture, beatings, and the denial of medical care. “I want the world to know our stories,” Mr. Aledini says.

Ghada Abdulfattah
Former Palestinian prisoner Bilal Aledini sits next to his mother days after being released by Israel as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, at their damaged home in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, Jan. 31, 2024.

Picking up the pieces

According to Amin Shoman, director of the semigovernmental Palestinian High Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs, it takes released prisoners roughly “one year of rehabilitation” to rebuild their lives and reenter society.

The number of Palestinians in Israeli jails has nearly doubled since the war began, according to the Israel-based HaMoked Center for the Defense of the Individual.

The influx has led to overcrowded cells and outbreaks of disease, according to the Israeli rights group B’Tselem, which issued a report in August 2024 accusing Israel of a “systematic, institutional policy focused on the continual abuse and torture of all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel” since Hamas’ deadly attack.

Palestinian officials say the average prisoner has lost 40 to 50 pounds of body weight; many of the prisoners freed Saturday struggled to walk. Nine were immediately hospitalized.

In Deir al-Balah, Mr. Aledini says he was denied care as diseases spread.

“Two of my friends died from complications. One of them, Motaz Abu Sneid, was a good man,” he says. “We felt helpless watching each other suffer.”

Several released prisoners said that two decades after raising arms against the Israeli occupation, they now hope for peace.

“We wish God delivers us from this situation and that we achieve peace,” says Mr. Kadroumi, in Ramallah. “We want to live in peace and freedom.”

“My only hopes for the future are that one day we will all live in peace,” adds Mr. Samara.

Qadura Fares, president of the Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Committee, who was involved in the Qatar-brokered ceasefire talks, says Saturday “was proof that the exchange of prisoners and hostages is the only available exit ramp for [Israel and Hamas] to climb down.”

After hugging the last prisoner to exit the bus, he adds, “Prisoner-hostage releases are our only exit from these crises.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to As Palestinian prisoners return home, there is joy, but sorrow, too
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2025/0203/gaza-west-bank-palestinian-prisoners-freed
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe