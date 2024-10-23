Skip to footer
Peace
Middle East

Is an Israel-Hamas cease-fire possible? Pressures mount on Netanyahu.

|
Maya Alleruzzo/AP
A woman chants slogans as relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas protest outside a hotel where U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is staying during a visit with Israeli leadership in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 22, 2024.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 5 Min. )

| Tel Aviv, Israel

The death last week of Yahya Sinwar has left the already weakened Hamas militant group leaderless. It has also added pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “seal the deal,” meaning a Gaza cease-fire that would return Israeli hostages and potentially end fighting around the region.

That is something Washington is pushing for, as made clear by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met with Mr. Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders Tuesday.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Peace

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially described Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s death as “the beginning of the end” to the war in Gaza. Yet intense fighting continues. Are there any indications that pressures for a cease-fire will bear fruit?

But despite domestic and international pressures, Israeli-initiated battles in both Gaza and Lebanon rage on.

While there are indications Israel has responded to a U.S. ultimatum to increase the flow of aid into northern Gaza, halting the fighting there altogether is more of a sticking point. That said, Mr. Netanyahu recently strengthened the moderate-right faction in his coalition that could support a cease-fire in principle.

Lazar Berman, diplomatic correspondent for The Times of Israel, says there is guarded optimism in the government about an opportunity for progress toward a deal now that Mr. Sinwar is dead.

“There is a possibility for some separate deals, some smaller deals,” he says. “Israeli leaders have alluded to that when they [proposed to Hamas fighters]: Return the hostages, we’ll make sure you get out alive.”

At what has become a weekly ritual in Israeli streets in an unremitting war, rows of drummers pounded out a thunderous beat while protesters cried out in voices hoarse from repeatedly asking, “Why are they still in Gaza?”

The chant refers to the 101 hostages still held captive there by Hamas. But this time, their guttural pleas followed the killing last week by Israeli forces of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The mastermind of the Oct. 7, 2023, assault – in which mass hostage-taking was a centerpiece – he was considered a central stumbling block in winning the hostages’ release.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Peace

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially described Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s death as “the beginning of the end” to the war in Gaza. Yet intense fighting continues. Are there any indications that pressures for a cease-fire will bear fruit?

“Now that Sinwar officially cannot be blamed as the obstacle for bringing the hostages home, full responsibility is on Benjamin Netanyahu to decide what his legacy will be: to abandon hostages or to bring them back,” says Ifat Kalderon, whose cousin is a hostage, looking on at the protest Saturday night.

Mr. Sinwar’s death has left the already weakened Hamas leaderless, though as continued combat in northern Gaza shows, the Islamic militants are still a potent force. It has also added pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu to “seal the deal,” which would mean a cease-fire in Gaza that could also potentially lead to a regional end to the fighting – something Washington is pushing for.

But despite the domestic and international pressures, Israeli-initiated battles in both Gaza and Lebanon rage on.

“Maintaining a war atmosphere is what Netanyahu thinks is politically expedient,” says analyst Alon Pinkas, a former Israeli consul general to New York. As long as Israel is kept on a war footing, he explains, a commission of inquiry into the prime minister’s own culpability for the Oct. 7 security and intelligence failures is kept at bay, as are his corruption trial and moves to vote him out of office.

“He is thinking like a dictator,” Mr. Pinkas says. “He sacrificed the hostages, and he’s normalized daily sirens and attacks on Israel.”

Ayal Margolin/Reuters
Israeli soldiers evacuate a person who was wounded following rocket attacks from Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in northern Israel, Oct. 22, 2024.

Secretary Blinken’s message

On Tuesday morning about 2 million people in central Israel, including Tel Aviv, awoke to the sound of air raid sirens after Hezbollah fired rockets deep into the country, all of which were intercepted. Just hours later, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed and began talks with Mr. Netanyahu and other Israeli officials. The State Department said the talks were centered on ending the fighting in Gaza, releasing the hostages, and dramatically increasing the flow of desperately needed humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

There’s also an understanding that Mr. Blinken, two weeks before U.S. elections, was lobbying hard for Israel to temper its planned retaliation for an Iranian missile barrage earlier this month.

Secretary Blinken “underscored the need to capitalize on Israel’s successful action to bring Yahya Sinwar to justice by securing the release of all hostages and ending the conflict in Gaza in a way that provides lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” said State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller.

In a letter last week, Mr. Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a severe warning that Israel faced a halt in U.S. weapons deliveries if it did not take immediate steps to increase the flow of aid into Gaza.

The government says it has done so, and there are indications it is exploring new options for the aid’s distribution.

According to Lazar Berman, diplomatic correspondent for The Times of Israel, the focus of Israel’s campaign now may be shifting toward dismantling Hamas’ civil governance, which would mean removing it from distributing any of the aid.

But halting the fighting altogether in Gaza is more of a sticking point.

Mohammed Salem/Reuters
Palestinians gather to buy bread from a bakery amid the Israel-Hamas war, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 23, 2024.

Just after Mr. Sinwar was killed by soldiers in Rafah who came across him by chance, Mr. Netanyahu described his death as “the beginning of the end” to the war, should Hamas demilitarize and return the hostages. That language, from a leader who has resisted any talk of a “day after” the war, was seen as a possible opening.

“He did not go on to say there was room for more maneuverability, but perhaps there’s a crack there [of opportunity], although I don’t know whether to say there’s even as much as a window,” says Shira Efron, senior director of policy research at the Israel Policy Forum. She notes it also very much depends on what happens next within Hamas, whose leadership is in flux and which could even fracture into factions.

Although domestic pressure for a hostage deal does not seem to be swaying Mr. Netanyahu, there is guarded optimism in the government about an opportunity for some progress toward a deal now that Mr. Sinwar is dead, says Mr. Berman.

“Since hostages are spread around with different factions within Hamas and even outside of Hamas,” he says, “there is a possibility for some separate deals, some smaller deals. Israeli leaders have alluded to that when they [proposed to Hamas fighters]: Return the hostages, we’ll make sure you get out alive.”

Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet security service, who was in Cairo Sunday, is working toward reaching an initial “smaller deal” of a few hostages in exchange for a brief cease-fire, Mr. Berman notes.

Mossad Director David Barnea, he says, is talking about a broader deal to include all of the hostages, a day-after plan in Gaza, an arrangement in Lebanon, and “Israel actually winning the war” with diplomacy.

Cabinet maneuvers

Mr. Netanyahu, who saw his popularity plummet after Oct. 7, has been buoyed by recent military successes in Lebanon and a lack of any real opposition in parliament. He recently brought Gideon Sa’ar, a former rival, into his coalition, bolstering its more moderate faction.

Until now far-right Cabinet members have obstructed a cease-fire deal, especially as it would likely include the release of Palestinian security prisoners.

Tsafrir Abayov/AP
Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (center) dances during a conference calling for Jewish resettlement of the Gaza Strip, near the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel, Oct. 21, 2024.

And herein lies another reason Mr. Netanyahu is not rushing toward a truce, says Mitchell Barak, an analyst who worked with him in the 1990s. “The problem is that Netanyahu would have to release terrorists, which he is not interested in doing – he traded Sinwar,” he says, referring to a lopsided 2011 deal in which Mr. Sinwar and hundreds of others were freed to obtain the return of a captured Israeli soldier.

But what no one in his government, the most extreme-right in Israel’s history, supports is any talk of a two-state solution, which is very much part of the international community’s vision of a day-after plan for Israel and the Palestinians. For many Israelis still traumatized by the Oct. 7 massacre, the concept is anathema as well.

“Netanyahu understands that the war will not last forever, and at some point he will need to go for a compromise. The question is when,” says Shuki Friedman, director-general of the Jewish People Policy Institute, a Jerusalem think tank. The timing, he says, will depend on Hamas being weakened enough to no longer pose a threat.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army is in the midst of an offensive in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. The aim, it says, is to quash a guerrilla-style insurgency rebuilding there. An indication of how lethal Hamas fighters can still be, even when operating without central leadership, is that they managed to kill a top Israeli commander there Monday.

There are concerns in northern Gaza that Israel may be planning to remove civilians from that part of the enclave and push them south. It’s a policy openly endorsed by far-right ministers who are championing the idea of reestablishing a Jewish settlement bloc in the area.

Although Mr. Netanyahu has not publicly endorsed annexing a part of Gaza, and it remains a fringe concept, members of his own Likud party and government ministers attended a conference this week called Preparing to Resettle Gaza.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Is an Israel-Hamas cease-fire possible? Pressures mount on Netanyahu.
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2024/1023/yahya-sinwar-hamas-netanyahu-cease-fire-blinken
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe