Skip to footer
Community
Middle East

In Pictures: The surprising calm of Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar

|
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A rug merchant gives a sales pitch to a potential customer at the Grand Bazaar, May 26, in Istanbul.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 1 Min. )

Staff photographer Melanie Stetson Freeman and I arrived in Istanbul physically and emotionally drained. We had been covering reconstruction efforts in Turkey following the devastating earthquake earlier this year.

We weren’t sure how we would manage the Grand Bazaar, one of the largest covered markets in the world. Everyone had warned us about its chaos and intensity. But as we strolled down alleyways lined with stalls selling carpets and teas, passing every manner of jewelry, shoe, and handicraft shop, it was unexpectedly calm. 

Expand this story to view the full photo essay.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Community

Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar is a thriving hub of Turkish culture. On a visit, our reporting team found friendly conversation, vibrant color, and a cornucopia of culinary delights.

Staff photographer Melanie Stetson Freeman and I arrived in Istanbul from Antakya, where we had been covering the reconstruction efforts following Turkey’s devastating earthquake earlier this year. 

We were physically and emotionally drained. We weren’t sure how we would manage the Grand Bazaar, one of the largest covered markets in the world. Everyone had warned us about its chaos and intensity. But as we strolled down alleyways lined with stalls selling carpets and teas, passing every manner of jewelry, shoe, and handicraft shop, it was unexpectedly calm. 

Vendors struck up friendly conversations with us, but they never pushed a sale. In fact, a visit to this market in the heart of old Istanbul was just the respite we needed. Later, we headed to the Spice Bazaar, built in the 1660s, where spices were set out like paints on an artist’s palette. 

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Community

Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar is a thriving hub of Turkish culture. On a visit, our reporting team found friendly conversation, vibrant color, and a cornucopia of culinary delights.

Sweets were on offer, too. My favorite was the displays of Turkish delight, also known as lokum, a jelled rose water candy flavored with lemon or mint or stuffed with pistachios, whose origins date back to the 18th century. Indeed, the whole experience seemed to transport us back to another century. 

When it was time to move on, we boarded the Istanbul tram – and were catapulted back into 2023. 

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Vendors look at a phone during a tea break between customers.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Close up, the details of a handle can be seen on an ancient door of the Cevahir Bedesteni, one of the oldest markets in the center of the Grand Bazaar.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A small shop sells colorful lanterns. The Grand Bazaar was founded in 1461 and has 61 covered streets and over 4,000 shops.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
The Spice Bazaar’s distinctive ceiling is adorned with a banner of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding father of the Republic of Turkey and its first president.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Downhill from the Grand Bazaar lies Istanbul’s famous Spice Bazaar, built in the 1660s, which has long been the center for spice trade in Istanbul.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to In Pictures: The surprising calm of Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2023/1208/In-Pictures-The-surprising-calm-of-Istanbul-s-Grand-Bazaar
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe