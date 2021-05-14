Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

'I'll go again': Afghan girls undeterred by bombing head to school

Days after a bomb attack on a high school in Kabul that killed dozens and injured many more, students, families, and teachers refuse to let the incident stop them from getting an education. “Keep sending your girls to school,” said principal Aqilat Tavakuli.

Stefanie Glinski/Thomson Reuters Foundation
Farzanah Asghari stands by her sister's grave in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood in Afghanistan. Her sister died in a bomb attack on their high school days ago. Security has deteriorated in the country as foreign troops prepare to leave later this year.

  • By Stefanie Glinski Thomson Reuters Foundation
Kabul

Days after losing her younger sister in a bomb attack on the school in Kabul that both girls attended, Farzanah Asghari stood by the her teenage sister’s grave and quietly wept.

At least 80 people were killed and more than 160 injured in the attack near the Sayed Ul-Shuhada High School in the Afghan capital as students started to make their way home. Many are still in a critical condition.

Yet students, families, and teachers who spoke to the Thomson Reuters Foundation all expressed their commitment to education in a country where girls were blocked from school under Taliban rule from 1996 until their ouster in 2001.

Farzanah, who attended the high school in western Kabul with three of her sisters, was also caught up in the blast, but she is among those determined to return when the school reopens after the Eid-al-Fitr holiday.

“I’ll go again and again. Even if there is another attack, I’ll go again,” said Farzanah, who is in her final year of high school. “I won’t become hopeless, because we can’t be afraid of gaining knowledge, of studying.”

Respect: Is it the glue a polarized nation needs?

Farzanah’s father, Mohammed Hussain, said he was scared, but would not keep his children at home, however tough the decision.

“I have seven daughters and I want all of them to be educated,” he said from his hillside home, about a 10-minute walk from his children’s school.

The United States and many other Western nations have touted girls’ education as one of the key successes of years of foreign presence in Afghanistan.

But security is deteriorating as foreign forces prepare to leave later this year, emboldening some hard-line Islamist groups to threaten years of progress in girls’ education.

The Taliban, who say they are open to girls’ education to the extent allowed by their interpretation of Islamic law, or sharia, have denied any responsibility and condemned the bloodshed.

Fawzia Koofi, one of the few women to take part in peace negotiations with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, said Afghanistan had seen “transformational change” in the past two decades.

“This is the Afghanistan I tried to bring the Taliban’s attention to during our talks in Doha. I asked them to adapt to modern realities,” she said, warning there had been an increase in attacks on girls’ education centers.

‘Keep sending your girls to school’

More than 3.5 million girls are now enrolled in school, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Overall, Afghanistan’s literacy rate stands at 43 percent after four decades of war, but only about 30 percent of women are literate, according to the United Nations.

Heather Barr, interim co-director of the women’s rights division at Human Rights Watch, said attacks like Saturday’s had a deep impact.

“When we talked with girls and parents about why girls were out of, or not allowed to attend, school, we often heard about ... an attack on a school,” she said.

“It really illustrates how although there are many parents eager for their daughters to study, they are weighing that desire against the fear that one day their daughter will go to school and not come home.”

Student Hamida Nawisada is recovering at Kabul’s Ali Jinnah hospital.

She remembers seeing horrifying images as she escaped the scene, yet her determination to continue her education is unshaken.

“This attack was against Afghanistan’s new generation. They want to push our generation into the dark, but we will push for a bright future. I will never stop studying,” said Nawisada, who still does not know whether some of her schoolmates survived.

In her dimly-lit office, as teachers sifted through lists of students to determine who had been killed or injured, the school’s principal Aqilat Tavakuli was defiant.

“My message to those families who lost their daughters is clear: We will never forget them,” she said.

“The attack affects Afghanistan’s entire society and we are grieving, but I have another message to all parents: Keep sending your girls to school.”

This story was reported by The Thomson Reuters Foundation. Additional reporting by Shadi Khan Saif.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism