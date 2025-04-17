Italy’s Meloni talks tariffs with Trump. How much can she do for the EU?

On Thursday, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni became the first European leader to travel to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump since he introduced, and then paused, 20% tariffs on the European Union in April.

The trip, combined with an expected meeting between Ms. Meloni and Vice President JD Vance in Rome on Friday, is raising debate in Europe.

Some European leaders say Ms. Meloni’s outreach, coming after months of trade-war rhetoric between the United States and the EU, threatens to undermine the bloc’s unity. Some also worry that Ms. Meloni could negotiate better terms for Italy than for the rest of the EU.

Why We Wrote This Europe will need to negotiate with Donald Trump to resolve the American president’s tariff blitz. But is the best way to do that through one-on-one talks or by bargaining as a bloc?

But Ms. Meloni could be Europe’s best chance for negotiations with the U.S., as the first round of EU-U.S. talks about Mr. Trump’s tariffs stalled this week. Mr. Trump has called the right-wing prime minister a “fantastic leader,” and the pair share a similar conservative ideological vision on issues such as immigration and “woke ideology.”

Why would individual EU leaders talk with the U.S.?

That depends on whom you ask. If individual members have the EU’s best interests in mind, bilateral talks could act as a bridge between the Trump administration and the EU at a time when the transatlantic relationship is more fragile than ever.

In the case of Ms. Meloni, her special relationship with Mr. Trump could help push him closer to the zero-for-zero tariffs deal put forth by the EU in early April. The first round of EU-U.S. trade talks this week were unfruitful, with trade negotiators complaining they did not get clarity on Mr. Trump’s demands. Individual meetings between Mr. Trump and his closest EU allies – in this case, Ms. Meloni – could help unlock the clues about Mr. Trump’s recent chaotic trade proposals.

“There are many motives that have been floated: Sometimes it’s about revenue; sometimes it’s reindustrialization and jobs, or China,” said Arancha González, the dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po and Spain’s former minister of foreign affairs, during a meeting Wednesday with journalists. “We don’t know which of these contradictory objectives weigh more heavily.”

Still, there are skeptics about the bilateral talks. Last week, Marc Ferracci, France’s minister for industry and energy, warned that the Meloni-Trump meeting would play into Mr. Trump’s strategy to “divide Europeans.” Ms. Meloni wants to protect Italy’s exports, which recorded the EU’s third-highest trade surplus with the U.S. at €40 billion ($45 billion) in 2024.

Outside trade, Ms. Meloni does not always represent EU consensus. She is lukewarm on Europe’s “coalition of the willing” for Ukraine security. Mr. Trump could also try to use Ms. Meloni to distance Europe from China, after China suggested closer ties with the EU amid U.S. tariffs.

How much progress can individual leaders really make?

There is nothing prohibiting EU leaders from meeting individually with Mr. Trump or Mr. Vance, according to Ms. González. Such visits can be crucial diplomatic tools. In the case of Ms. Meloni and the Trump administration, it could help restore friendly relations between the U.S. and the EU.

However, bilateral talks can’t be the sole basis for decisions affecting the bloc as a whole. Concerning the looming trade war, Brussels has repeatedly said that negotiating tariffs is the responsibility of the European Commission. The EU is responsible for the trade policy of member countries and negotiates agreements.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was reportedly in close contact with Ms. Meloni ahead of her U.S. visit. “The outreach [has been] closely coordinated,” according to a commission spokesperson this week.

In turn, EU leaders appear aware of the constraints. Ms. Meloni said this week in Rome that Europe was in a “difficult moment” and added, “I am well aware of what I represent, and what I am defending.”

Would negotiating as a bloc help EU member states?

Not necessarily.

Even if decisions relating to EU trade must ultimately be made by the bloc as a whole, previous talks via traditional routes have failed to get results. This week’s talks are just one example. The European Commission said afterward that it would continue to approach such talks “in a constructive manner,” but that “significant joint efforts will be needed to achieve a successful outcome.”

That was a call to the U.S. administration to put more on the table, but it is also evidence of a changing landscape when it comes to negotiations – on trade or otherwise – with Mr. Trump.

Former French President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing once warned of “too many cooks in the kitchen” in regards to the EU’s ability to make deals. And the bloc has always “lacked strong collective negotiation methods,” says Oleg Kobzteff, professor of history and international comparative politics at the American University of Paris.

Mr. Trump has instead encouraged individual meetings and charm offensives, inviting close allies like Ms. Meloni to his Mar-a-Lago Florida golf club.

So what could Ms. Meloni’s visits with Mr. Trump and Mr. Vance bring to Europe in the short term?

“Not much,” says Mr. Kobtzeff. “She could negotiate for Italy ... or use the visit to reassure Italians that she’ll play ball with Trump. ... But Europe is still very powerful globally, and it’s safer to be a team player for Europe.”