Skip to footer

German centrists hold the line against right-wing populists – barely

|
Markus Schreiber/AP
Friedrich Merz, the chancellor candidate of the mainstream conservative Christian Democratic Union party, reacts to a speech at party headquarters in Berlin, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election.

| Berlin

In the end, the forces of moderation in German politics appear to have gotten what they hoped for to hold off a rising populist tide. But only by the thinnest of margins.

The winner of Sunday’s national elections was the center-right Christian Democratic Union with 29% of the vote. It looks as if it will be able to form what is sometimes known as a “grand coalition” with the center-left Social Democratic Party. These grand coalitions have been a hallmark of recent German politics and have given Germany a reasonable foundation of stability and strength.

That will be sorely needed.

Why We Wrote This

The winner of Sunday’s German elections will likely be able to form a centrist coalition to govern. But voters boosted parties on the partisan poles, suggesting their patience is wearing thin.

Germany has long been the central binding force of a unified Europe. With the United States increasingly seeing Europe as either irrelevant (in Ukraine) or as an adversary (with tariffs), Germany will be essential to reestablishing Europe’s unity, relevance, and influence.

Moreover, the German economy has been beset by problems ranging from high inflation to an acute lack of qualified workers. An influx of migrants, leading to a spate of high-profile violent attacks, has only added to a sense that the country is careening off course.

Any grand coalition will have its work cut out for it.

Yet the story of this election, really, is how close Germany came to a different outcome – within 0.03% of the final vote, to be precise. The unambiguous message sent by German voters was dissatisfaction with business as usual. Besides the CDU, all the major centrist parties essentially went into free fall. The biggest gains came from the parties at the partisan poles.

As expected, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party finished second with 21% of the vote. Less expected, two parties – The Left and its socially conservative offshoot, BSW – also made large gains to end with nearly 14% of the vote combined. Crucially, BSW fell just short of the 5% threshold required to enter parliament. It finished with 4.97%.

Had BSW gotten 0.03% more of the votes, the entire math of building a coalition would have been thrown into confusion. A grand coalition would not have been enough, meaning the even further left Greens would likely have needed to be a part of the governing coalition – hardly an ideal recipe for strength and stability.

Soeren Stache/dpa/AP
Alice Weidel (at right) and Tino Chrupalla, co-leaders of the Alternative for Germany Party (AfD), arrive for a press conference in Berlin, Feb. 24, 2025.

No alternative in the AfD?

These complications come from the CDU’s refusal to form a government with the AfD, maintaining the “firewall” aimed at keeping the right-wing party out of power. Many Germans see the AfD’s immigration policies as racist and fear that its brand of nationalism shares too many echoes of the Nazi past.

But there are also key ideological differences between the CDU and AfD, mostly notably over Ukraine and the role of Germany in Europe.

“Opinion polls suggest that [a CDU/AfD] coalition is not at all preferred by a majority of voters or by a majority of CDU supporters,” says Hartwig Pautz, a political scientist at the University of the West of Scotland, in an email interview. “Both parties are incompatible in terms of the majority of their policies and values.”

The head of the CDU and likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has set a goal of having a government in place by Easter on April 20.

As a potential chancellor, Mr. Merz is something of an untested choice. His decision to use AfD support to pass a nonbinding motion about immigration late last month was roundly criticized, even by members of his own party. But he is seen as being a more forceful personality than the outgoing chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

“Given the challenges Germany faces, the need might be for someone who exudes some sort of confidence,” says Hope Harrison, a Germany expert at George Washington University. “Merz is much more that kind of person.”

That was apparent in a televised roundtable conversation Sunday night with all the major party leaders. At one point, the AfD’s candidate for chancellor, Alice Weidel, accused Mr. Merz of gambling Germany’s future by ignoring the AfD to ally with left-of-center parties. The “firewall” was weakening the country, she argued forcefully and repeatedly.

Mr. Merz gave no ground. Highlighting the AfD’s support for Russia, he said he would never work with a party that sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In Ukraine, he said, the values upon which Germany was founded are at stake.

Left unsaid, but no less clear, was the fact that those same values are at stake in the success of Germany’s next government. The forces of centrism would do well not to count on such a narrow escape again.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to German centrists hold the line against right-wing populists – barely
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2025/0224/cdu-spd-germany-elections-merz
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe