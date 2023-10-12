In Pictures: Why Yazidi herders still traverse Armenian mountains

As the winter snow melts, Yazidi herders lead sheep and cattle to Armenia’s highest pastures. Shepherds and their families spend spring, summer, and early autumn in tents and mobile homes atop the Aragats and Gegham mountains.

The journey is one of the last vestiges of a nomadic past.

Why We Wrote This A story focused on Community The Yazidi people are no strangers to religious and ethnic persecution. In the mountain pastures of Armenia, Yazidi herders are free to live as generations before them have done.

The largely Kurdish-speaking Yazidi people are Armenia’s largest minority. They have been persecuted in countries such as Iran and Iraq. In Armenia, however, the Yazidi community has parliamentary representation, their own schools, and the freedom to practice their religion, which draws from ancient Iranian traditions and shares elements with Judaism, Islam, and Christianity.

The shepherds begin each day with prayer, a tribute to the rising sun. As they guide their animals across the volcanic landscape, a subtle hierarchy emerges: wandering goats in the lead, followed by sheep, with Armenian Gampr dogs and a watchful shepherd bringing up the rear.

At day’s end, the animals are corralled, and a table is set with simple but plentiful dishes. The shepherds will rise again at dawn, repeating the cycle until the first snows of fall.