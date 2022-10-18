Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Darko Bandic/AP
From left, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive in Prague, Czech Republic, Oct. 7, 2022. Reducing energy demand, ensuring supply, and containing prices is the focus of Thursday's EU summit.

In test of EU cooperation, leaders meet to stem energy cost crunch

In upcoming “week of truth,” European leaders will seek to control rising energy prices and stay united against Russia’s war in Ukraine. Leaders will need to compromise to bolster struggling economies, experts say, no matter how difficult it may be.

  • By Raf Casertand and Samuel Petrequin Associated Press

| Brussels

European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies do not further tank their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Leading up to Thursday’s start of a key summit, the EU’s executive Commission is presenting a blueprint on Tuesday that needs to reconcile the yawning gap between those who want to impose a common gas price cap to keep prices down and those who think it would primarily keep out supplies, further starving industries and businesses.

Then, going into the weekend, EU leaders will seek a compromise during two days of talks, however hard that may be.

EU council president Charles Michel told the 27 leaders in his invitation letter that there were three lines of action: reducing demand, ensuring security of supply, and containing prices.

“Europe is facing its week of truth,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said. “This week it is hit or miss.”

It did not take long for EU member countries to realize that the bloc’s dependence on Russian energy was a huge political error. They figured it out almost as soon as Mr. Putin invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24. And amid sanctions imposed on Russia’s energy sector, the wealthy bloc of 450 million has since been struggling to find ways to keep freezing temperatures from entering the homes of the poorest and businesses from going down for lack of affordable energy.

With nationalists and right-wing populists complaining ever more about the EU’s common approach, the ability to find a joint exit strategy from the crisis could have a direct impact on the bloc’s future.

“The coming winter could freeze and shatter European sentiment – the shared sense of belonging, mutual trust among European countries, and citizens’ emotional attachment to the idea of Europe,” said Pawel Zerka of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Even Mr. De Croo, leader of one of the most EU-embracing nations, knows there is no more time to waffle. “The time for excuses has gone. If the EU still wants to be meaningful, contain energy prices, and better protect families and businesses in this energy war, it finally has to deliver,” he said.

Mr. De Croo has been pushing hard in recent weeks to cap the cost of all gas imports to the EU, with other countries like Poland and Greece also increasing the pressure on the EU Commission.

The bloc’s executive arm was set to come forward with a plan to deal with the shortages Tuesday. Not an easy task in the light of the fundamental differences between juggernaut Germany, which does not back a full gas price cap, and others who are convinced such a cap will not lead to a decline of offer on the market.

The Commission is expected to come forward with a compromise that would allow for a temporary correction mechanism to kick in in exceptional circumstances and the creation of a new LNG gas index better reflecting the market following the drastic reduction of imports of pipeline gas from Russia.

If any prodding was needed, the International Energy Agency did it early this month by saying that “Europe’s security of gas supply is facing unprecedented risk as Russia intensifies its use of natural gas supplies as a political weapon.”

Even if hoarding of gas supplies has gone full thrust ahead and reliance on Russian provisions has dwindled to less than 10 percent, dangers still lurk.

“The possibility of a complete cut-off in Russian gas deliveries cannot be dismissed ahead of the 2022/23 heating season – when the European gas system is at its most vulnerable,” the IEA said.

And the energy crisis is ripping deep into the fabric of European society. The ETUC European trade union group said that wages adjusted for inflation have fallen in every EU member state this year by as much as 9%. Meanwhile, corporate profits continued to rise, sometimes by as much as 6.5 percent in Romania, it said.

“People are missing meals, having to scrap the leisure activities. And families have to choose between filling up their cars or turning on the heating,” said Manon Aubry, an EU lawmaker from the Left group.

Against such a background of potential social foment, the EU leaders are in line to agree on a system to pool buying of gas to make sure member states stop bidding against one another to boost reserves and push up energy prices overall.

To counter the threat of business failures and industrial decline, EU nations have independently started subsidizing threatened sectors, at the risk of skewing the market. If a wealthy member state can throw billions of euros at an industry while a poorer one has to scrape by and look on jealously, the concept of the EU’s common market is under threat.

This is why Germany’s 200 billion-euro plan to subsidize its industry to get through the next two winters has come under criticism by many. But then again, keeping Germany’s wheels of industry going, could also benefit all. “Usually what is good for Germany is good for us,” Mr. De Croo said.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to In test of EU cooperation, leaders meet to stem energy cost crunch
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/1018/In-test-of-EU-cooperation-leaders-meet-to-stem-energy-cost-crunch
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe