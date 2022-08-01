Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

How a computer glitch sent hundreds of British postmasters to jail

Biran Lawless/PA/Reuters
Former Post Office worker Deirdre Connolly is seen at the Clayton Hotel in Belfast, Northern Ireland, for the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry, on May 18, 2022.

Two ways to read the story

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 3 Min. )
  • By Shafi Musaddique Contributor

An inquiry is underway in the United Kingdom into the wrongful accusation of hundreds of British postal workers of theft, in what has been described in the media as Britain’s biggest miscarriage of justice in its history.

In 1999, the British Post Office introduced a new accounting system, Horizon, to tally transactions. Staff running local branches, known as subpostmasters and mistresses, soon noticed that the computer software did not match the amount of money they had manually recorded at the end of a working day. 

Why We Wrote This

When the British Post Office trusted computer accounting over the word of its employees, it ended up ruining hundreds of lives on faulty data. Now those harmed are seeking justice.

When the Post Office higher-ups became aware of the discrepancies, they began taking local staff straight to court, accusing them of theft, false accounting, and fraud. An average of 30 subpostmasters were jailed annually between 2000 and 2014. A total of 736 subpostmasters were prosecuted.

“Lives were ruined, families were torn apart, families were made homeless and destitute. People who were important, respected, and [an] integral part of the local communities that they served were in some cases shunned,” said Jason Beer QC, counsel to the public inquiry.

However, years later it came to light that the problem was not wrongdoing, but Horizon. The software contained faults that made it appear money was missing from Post Office branches, when all was in fact accounted for.

Britain is no stranger to public inquiries. From the phone hacking by British newspapers in 2011 to the ongoing inquiry into the death of 72 people in the fire at Grenfell Tower in London, successive British governments have regularly turned to such inquiries to examine particularly troubling injustices. 

Now, an inquiry is underway into the wrongful accusation of hundreds of British postal workers of theft, in what has been described in the media as Britain’s biggest miscarriage of justice in its history.

What is the postmaster scandal?

Why We Wrote This

When the British Post Office trusted computer accounting over the word of its employees, it ended up ruining hundreds of lives on faulty data. Now those harmed are seeking justice.

In 1999, the British Post Office introduced a new accounting system, Horizon, to tally transactions. Staff running local branches, known as subpostmasters and mistresses, soon noticed that the computer software did not match the amount of money they had manually recorded at the end of a working day. 

When the Post Office higher-ups became aware of the discrepancies, they began taking local staff straight to court, accusing them of theft, false accounting, and fraud. Many were sent to prison, with an average of 30 subpostmasters jailed every year between 2000 and 2014. A total of 736 subpostmasters were prosecuted. 

However, years later it came to light that the problem was not wrongdoing, but Horizon. The software contained faults that made it appear money was missing from Post Office branches, when all was in fact accounted for. 

Why did the faulty software go unrevealed for so long?

A complex web of staff loyalty to the company, unreciprocated trust by subpostmasters toward management, and a culture of blame all fed the situation. 

Many subpostmasters had served as Post Office employees for much of their careers, or had opened up postal branches with family members, particularly among many migrants of Ugandan-Indian origin who had relocated to Britain in the 1970s. Postmasters say they felt a deep loyalty toward the community-centric role played by the Post Office – so much so, that some topped up company accounts with their own money to shore up discrepancies on the computer system. 

Such loyalty was not reciprocated by senior management, who focused on closing branches in sweeping cost-cutting measures influenced by what was widely seen as the Post Office’s profit-driven culture, which was introduced at the same time as Horizon. 

In addition, the Post Office held all the information and, crucially, was the entity that investigated and then brought the prosecutions against employees, rather than the police. Testimonies from the inquiry have shown big problems with the way Post Office investigators treated postmasters. 

Tony Edwards, one of Britain’s most senior criminal lawyers, says the Post Office should have followed police best practices. 

Post Office “investigators either didn’t know or chose not to observe the rules about making it clear that people were not obliged to do anything [when questioned]. They were free to go,” he says. 

Those prosecuted say they were bullied into believing that they were the only ones complaining of a corrupt computer system. “There must have been a point, very early on, when Post Office investigators knew it was not true,” adds Mr. Edwards.

What has been the human impact of the scandal?

It has been devastating. Former postal worker Baljit Sethi said on the first day of the inquiry he considered taking his own life after Horizon showed a £17,000 ($20,900) shortfall in a branch he operated, but stopped short because of his family. One woman, jailed while pregnant for “stealing” £57,000, said she resisted suicide for her unborn child. Others said they faced bankruptcy, addiction, chronic illness, and depression.

“Lives were ruined, families were torn apart, families were made homeless and destitute. People who were important, respected, and integral part of the local communities that they served were in some cases shunned,” said Jason Beer QC, counsel to the public inquiry.

Victim testimonies recount the toll taken on personal relationships and health, with divorces, miscarriage of births, and social isolation also commonplace. 

Some had died before the state publicly recognized that they were wrongly convicted. Eighty-one people have so far had their convictions quashed by the government.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to How a computer glitch sent hundreds of British postmasters to jail
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0801/How-a-computer-glitch-sent-hundreds-of-British-postmasters-to-jail
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe