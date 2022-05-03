In Pictures: Bucking Azorean traditions, these women take to sea

Traditionally, the role of women in the Portuguese Azores’ fishing industry was confined to the shore: preparing troughs, bait, and nets, or cleaning and selling the day’s catch.

Women were historically excluded from going out on boats because they were considered not strong enough to do the work. Economic shifts – whether through dwindling fish stocks or competition from bigger boats – changed that slightly.

Why We Wrote This Despite gender stereotypes and hurdles facing the industry as a whole, these women have overcome barriers to fish commercially in the Azores.

In 2008, of the 153 women who worked in extractive fishing, 12 worked at sea, according to Umar-Açores, a women’s rights group. Today there are only four, perhaps the last of a dwindling breed of iconoclasts as the fishing industry as a whole continues to take a hit.

Lídia Silva and her sister, Sara, helped their father on the family’s boat when their mother stopped going to sea. The low pay drove Sara to seek employment elsewhere, but Lídia has obtained a fishing license and says she hopes to take over from her father when he retires.

She can’t see herself anywhere else.