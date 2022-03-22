Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Still defiant: Russian dissident Navalny gets more jail time

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of fraud, which Mr. Navalny says are politically motivated. The sentence comes as President Vladimir Putin carries out a broader crackdown on dissent.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (center) is seen via a video link, standing next to his lawyers during a court session in Pokrov, Russia, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, March 22, 2022.

  • By AP Staff Associated Press
Moscow

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was convicted of fraud and contempt of court and sentenced to nine years in a maximum security prison on Tuesday, in a trial Kremlin critics see as an attempt to keep President Vladimir Putin’s most ardent foe in prison for as long as possible.

A judge also ruled that Mr. Navalny would have to pay a fine of 1.2 million rubles (about $11,500). Mr. Navalny can appeal the ruling.

Mr. Navalny, who is already serving 2½ years in a penal colony east of Moscow, had been accused of embezzling money that he and his foundation raised over the years and of insulting a judge during a previous trial.

The politician has rejected the allegations as politically motivated. The prosecution had asked for 13 years in a maximum security prison for the anti-corruption crusader and a 1.2 million-ruble fine.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Mr. Navalny is expected to serve this sentence concurrently with his current one or on top of it, and which maximum security facility he will be transferred to and when.

Mr. Navalny’s Twitter account responded to the ruling with a quote from “The Wire” television series: “[Nine] years. Well, as the characters of my favorite TV series The Wire used to say: ‘You only do two days. That’s the day you go in and the day you come out.’ I even had a T-shirt with this slogan, but the prison authorities confiscated it, considering the print extremist.”

The trial, which opened about a month ago, unfolded in a makeshift courtroom in the prison colony hours away from Moscow where Mr. Navalny is serving a sentence for parole violations. Mr. Navalny’s supporters have criticized the authorities’ decision to move the proceedings there from a courthouse in Moscow, saying it has effectively limited access to the proceedings for the media and supporters.

Mr. Navalny has appeared at hearings wearing prison garb and made several elaborate speeches during the trial, decrying the charges against him as bogus.

Mr. Navalny was arrested in January 2021 immediately upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months convalescing from a poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin, a claim Russian officials vehemently denied. Shortly after the arrest, a court sentenced him to 2½ years in prison over the parole violations stemming from a 2014 suspended sentence in a fraud case that Mr. Navalny insists was politically driven.

Following Mr. Navalny’s imprisonment, authorities unleashed a sweeping crackdown on his associates and supporters. His closest allies have left Russia after facing multiple criminal charges, and his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of nearly 40 regional offices were outlawed as extremist – a designation that exposes people involved to prosecution.

Last month, Russian officials added Mr. Navalny and a number of his associates to a state registry of extremists and terrorists.

Several criminal cases have been launched against Mr. Navalny individually, leading his associates to suggest the Kremlin intends to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

