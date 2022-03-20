Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Turkey says Russia and Ukraine nearing agreement on ‘critical’ issues

A deal might guarantee Ukraine’s security while keeping it outside NATO. But Russia-Ukraine rifts remain over Crimea and Donbas, Turkey's foreign minister says.

Ismail Coskun/IHA vis AP
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pose for photos before a meeting in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 17, 2022. Mr. Cavusoglu also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow Wednesday, in an effort to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • By Reuters
Istanbul

Turkey’s foreign minister said in an interview published on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on “critical” issues and he was hopeful for a ceasefire if the two sides did not backtrack from progress achieved so far.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. President Vladimir Putin has called Russia’s actions a “special operation” meant to demilitarize Ukraine and purge it of what he sees as dangerous nationalists. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an aggressive war of choice.

Foreign ministers Sergei Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine met in the Turkish resort town of Antalya earlier this month with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also attending. The discussions did not yield concrete results.

But Cavusoglu, who also traveled to Russia and Ukraine last week for talks with Lavrov and Kuleba, told Turkish daily Hurriyet that there had been “rapprochement in the positions of both sides on important subjects, critical subjects.”

“We can say we are hopeful for a ceasefire if the sides do not take a step back from the current positions,” he said, without elaborating on the issues.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, speaking to al Jazeera television, said the two sides were getting closer on four key issues. He cited Russia’s demand for Ukraine to renounce ambitions to join NATO, demilitarization, what Russia has referred to as “de-nazification,” and the protection of the Russian language in Ukraine.

Ukraine and the West have dismissed Russian references to “neo-Nazis” in Ukraine’s democratically elected leadership as baseless propaganda, and Kalin said such references were offensive to Kyiv.

Kyiv and Moscow reported some progress in talks last week toward a political formula that would guarantee Ukraine’s security, while keeping it outside NATO, though each sides accused the other of dragging matters out. Read full story

Kalin said a permanent ceasefire could come only through a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But he said Putin felt that positions on the “strategic issues” of Crimea and Donbas were not close enough for a meeting.

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 while part of the eastern industrial Donbas region was seized by Russian-backed separatist forces that year.

NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good relations with both and has offered to mediate between them.

It has voiced support for Ukraine, but has also opposed far-reaching Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the invasion.

While forging close ties with Russia on energy, defense and trade and relying heavily on Russian tourists, Turkey has sold drones to Ukraine, angering Moscow.

Turkey also opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said Turkey will not abandon its relations with Russia or Ukraine, saying Ankara’s ability to speak to both sides was an asset.

This article is by Reuters. Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by Mark Heinrich.

